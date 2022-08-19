ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two people were arrested last weekend after police said they were caught with a stolen vehicle. Melissa Lynn Adams, 31, has been charged with Evading Arrest and Theft of Property. Jarrod Lee Crenshaw, 30, has been charged with Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Evading Arrest, Fraudulent Use of Identifying Information- he was also arrested on outstanding warrants for Possession and Burglary of a Building.

According to an affidavit, on August 14, officers with the Odessa Police Department were dispatched to 600 S JBS Parkway after a stolen truck was found parked in the lot. At the scene, officers saw several people, including Adams and Crenshaw, around the vehicle. Both Adams and Crenshaw ran away; Adams was later found inside a nearby hotel and Crenshaw was found hiding in a shed on the property.

Adams admitted to knowing the truck was stolen but had the stolen title in her purse. Crenshaw was also found with an ID that didn’t belong to him- investigators later discovered that he had used the stolen ID to rent a hotel room and pawn items at Cash America Pawn.

Both Adams and Crenshaw were arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where they remained as of Friday afternoon. Adams is being held on a combined $6,000 bond while Crenshaw’s bond has been set at a combined $74,000 bond. A mugshot for Crenshaw was not immediately available.