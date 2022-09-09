ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A man and woman were arrested earlier this week after police were called to investigate a domestic disturbance and found two wanted suspects at the scene. Adrian Sotelo, 37, and Bianca Rodriguez, 26, have both been charged with assault and robbery.

According to an affidavit, on September 6, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to a home in the 500 block of W Olive to investigate a disturbance. At the scene, officers met with a husband and wife, identified as Sotelo and Rodriguez, who were arguing about a cell phone. Both Sotelo and Rodriguez admitted their verbal argument had turned into a physical one and both sported scratches and bruises as a result.

While investigating the disturbance, officers learned that Sotelo and Rodriguez each had an outstanding warrant in connection with a Dollar General robbery that happened in July.

An affidavit from that crime stated that on July 9, OPD officers responded to a store located on E 8th Street after employees called to report a robbery. When officers arrived at the store, they met with a manager who said she saw a woman, later identified as Rodriguez, placing multiple items into her purse. When the manager confronted Rodriguez, Rodriguez started fighting with the employee, causing minor injuries.

Amid the fight for the purse, the manager said a man, later identified as Sotelo, walked in and helped Rodriguez escape. The pair left in a white Ford F-150 that was later traced back to the couple.

Both Sotelo and Rodriguez were arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. Sotelo was released on a combined $40,000 bond; Rodriguez was released on a combined $32,500 bond.