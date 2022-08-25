ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two men were arrested earlier this week after investigators said they attacked a man with a club during a round of golf. Fred Platt, 68, and Brian Brady, 60, have both been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

According to court documents, on August 23, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to a golf course in the 7500 block of N Grandview Avenue after a man called 911 and said he had been assaulted by two men who were still on the course. At the scene, investigators met with the 30-year-old victim who had visible injuries, including a swollen and bloodied lip, a cut to his eyelid, and several bleeding cuts on his arm.

The victim stated that two men, later identified as Platt and Brady, approached him while he was in his golf cart. He said one of the men punched him in the face and then pulled him from his cart. The suspect then punched him again and put him in a “headlock” while the second suspect began hitting him with a golf club.

Officers then spoke with the suspects. Platt reportedly said that he saw Brady and the victim fighting and that he tried to pull the suspect off of Brady. He said that he then hit the victim with a club in defense of his friend.

Investigators then spoke with a witness who said both Platt and Brady approached her complaining that the victim was playing on the wrong part of the course. She said she then escorted the victim to the correct hole; however, Platt and Brady followed her. She turned to leave but looked back and saw Brady pull the victim from the cart. She said Brady and the victim then fell to the ground and that is when Platt approached with his club.

Both men were arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where they were later released, each on a $30,000 bond.