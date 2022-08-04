ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two men were arrested earlier this week in connection with an undercover operation aimed at cracking down on illegal gambling. 46-year-old Tuan Nguyen and 43-year-old Thuc Ho have been charged with Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity.

According to court documents, in July, investigators with the Odessa Police Department were told about illegal gambling at East Odessa Game Room located at 6101 E Highway 80. On August 2, undercover detectives entered the business and inserted money into the machines. Once they won, they told Nguyen and Ho, who then paid them $65.00 in winnings.





Both men were arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center and were released two days later; Nguyen was released on a $3,000 bond and Ho was released on a $5,000 bond.