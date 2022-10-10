MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify two women accused of theft.

According to a Crime Stoppers post, on October 1, the women pictured below stole two Apple iPhone 12s from Walmart on the north side of town. Investigators said one woman distracted an electronic department employee while the other grabbed the phones off the counter and walked away.

Anyone who recognizes either suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 432-694-TIPS and reference case number 221003301. If your tip leads to an arrest, it could be worth a cash reward.