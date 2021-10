ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – On Friday evening at approximately 4:38 PM central time zone West Texas had a shook.

This earthquake was at a 2.9 magnitude in size and 7 kilometers in depth.

According to a press release it occurred at 7.3 miles N of Midland, 23.8 miles NE of Odessa, 29.6 miles NE of West Odessa, 30.3 miles ESE of Andrews and 286.4 miles WNW of Austin.