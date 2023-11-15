MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Permian Basin Area Foundation recently awarded $2,816,000 to 47 non-profit organizations serving West Texas during its fall community grant cycle.
“Every one of these grantees has a story, a dedicated staff, a committed roster of volunteers, and a mission that impacts us all in some way,” said Raymond Williams, Grants Administrator of the Area Foundation. ” We are humbled by their example and trust each organization to make our community thrive with the funding that so many donors have entrusted us.”
The following organizations received a grant:
- Aphasia Center of West Texas
- Archway Outreach
- Basin Dream Center for Orphans
- Big Brothers Big Sisters of the
- Permian Basin
- Buffalo Trail Council,
- Boy Scouts of America
- Bush Tennis Center
- CASA of West Texas
- Christmas in Action of Midland, Inc.
- City of Midland Aquatics
- Cook Children’s Health Foundation
- Family Crisis Center of the Big Bend
- Family Promise of Midland
- Friends of the Jeff Davis County Library
- Greater Ideal Family Life Center
- Hispanic Cultural Center of Midland
- Hospice of Midland
- Junior League Midland, Inc.
- Lilah Smith Safehouse
- Marfa Education Foundation
- Midland Army Airfield Foundation
- Midland Children’s Advocacy Center
- Midland Downtown Farmers Market
- Midland Festival Ballet
- Midland Habitat for Humanity
- Museum of the Big Bend
- Odessa Christmas in Action, Inc.
- Odessa Family YMCA
- Opportunity Tribe
- Permian Basin Be the Change
- Permian Basin Gifts of Hope
- Permian Basin Petroleum Museum
- Permian Basin Public Telecommunications (Basin PBS)
- Permian Basin Regional Council on Alcohol & Drugs
- Rape Crisis/Victim Services
- of Big Spring
- Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Southwest
- Sibley Nature Center
- Spectrum of Solutions
- Teen Challenge Adult Centers of Texas
- Teen Flow Youth Ministry
- Texas 4-H Youth Development Foundation- District 6
- Texas Tech University Health
- Sciences Center El Paso
- The Attic Foster Network
- The Field’s Edge
- The Salvation Army of Midland
- West Texas Conservatory
- West Texas Symphony
- YMCA of Midland
The Foundation manages two community grant cycles each year. The spring grant application opens on February 1st and closes on April 1, 2024. You can learn more about how to apply by visiting the Permian Basin Area Foundation website.