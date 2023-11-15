MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Permian Basin Area Foundation recently awarded $2,816,000 to 47 non-profit organizations serving West Texas during its fall community grant cycle.

“Every one of these grantees has a story, a dedicated staff, a committed roster of volunteers, and a mission that impacts us all in some way,” said Raymond Williams, Grants Administrator of the Area Foundation. ” We are humbled by their example and trust each organization to make our community thrive with the funding that so many donors have entrusted us.”

The following organizations received a grant:

Aphasia Center of West Texas

Archway Outreach

Basin Dream Center for Orphans

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the

Permian Basin

Buffalo Trail Council,

Boy Scouts of America

Bush Tennis Center

CASA of West Texas

Christmas in Action of Midland, Inc.

City of Midland Aquatics

Cook Children’s Health Foundation

Family Crisis Center of the Big Bend

Family Promise of Midland

Friends of the Jeff Davis County Library

Greater Ideal Family Life Center

Hispanic Cultural Center of Midland

Hospice of Midland

Junior League Midland, Inc.

Lilah Smith Safehouse

Marfa Education Foundation

Midland Army Airfield Foundation

Midland Children’s Advocacy Center

Midland Downtown Farmers Market

Midland Festival Ballet

Midland Habitat for Humanity

Museum of the Big Bend

Odessa Christmas in Action, Inc.

Odessa Family YMCA

Opportunity Tribe

Permian Basin Be the Change

Permian Basin Gifts of Hope

Permian Basin Petroleum Museum

Permian Basin Public Telecommunications (Basin PBS)

Permian Basin Regional Council on Alcohol & Drugs

Rape Crisis/Victim Services

of Big Spring

Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Southwest

Sibley Nature Center

Spectrum of Solutions

Teen Challenge Adult Centers of Texas

Teen Flow Youth Ministry

Texas 4-H Youth Development Foundation- District 6

Texas Tech University Health

Sciences Center El Paso

The Attic Foster Network

The Field’s Edge

The Salvation Army of Midland

West Texas Conservatory

West Texas Symphony

YMCA of Midland

The Foundation manages two community grant cycles each year. The spring grant application opens on February 1st and closes on April 1, 2024. You can learn more about how to apply by visiting the Permian Basin Area Foundation website.