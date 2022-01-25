ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- The United States Geological Survey reported another earthquake near Odessa Tuesday afternoon.

According to a report, the 2.6 magnitude earthquake hit 6.1 miles SSE of Gardendale and about 6.9 miles NNE of Odessa. This comes on the heels of a 2.9 magnitude quake in the same area early Tuesday morning and is one of dozens reported in the last two years.

Late last year, the Texas Railroad Commission reported it is taking action to try and combat the earthquakes by ordering the indefinite suspension of all deep oil and gas produced water injection in the area. Operators of disposal wells in the RRC’s Gardendale Seismic Response Area, just north of Odessa and northwest of Midland, will not be permitted to inject below the top of the Strawn Formation, which occurs at around 10,000 feet in depth but can vary, according to the RRC.

The RRC said it determined the suspensions were necessary because of an “ever-increasing pattern” of earthquakes in the area.