MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Get your golf clubs ready! The Midland ISD Education Foundation is inviting the community to the “Tee It Up For Success” Golf Tournament presented by Diamondback Energy that kicks off at 8 am on Friday, August 12th at Ranchland Hills.

The proceeds from the tournament will help fund classroom grants to teachers and higher education scholarships.

According to the Midland ISD Education Foundation, check-in for the event begins at 7:15 am at the Ranchland Golf Course, and golfing starts at 8 am.

To register or donate to the event, click here.

If you have additional questions about the tournament, please contact Keitha Butler at 432-240-1371 or keitha.butler@midlandisd.net.

The Midland ISD Education Foundation raises revenues from individuals, businesses, and civic organizations interested in funding educational programs.