MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- A 19-year-old Midland man remains behind bars on a combined bond of more than one-million dollars after police say he shot at people in a vehicle. Daniel Dominguez Jr. has been charged with five counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His bond is set at $250,000 for each count.

According to an affidavit, around 10:30 p.m. on February 22, an officer with the Midland Police Department conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of North Mineola Street and East Illinois Avenue. During the stop, the people inside the vehicle said they were shot at by a person in a maroon pickup truck.

One person inside the vehicle told the officer she had received a message on social media after the incident depicting a green laser bring pointed at the screen and a message stating “next time its gon b you head…You lucky u alive after them shots…”.

The victims said they saw a green laser coming from the maroon truck when they heard the gun shots. They identified the shooter as a man named “Daniel”, later identified as Dominguez, according to the arrest affidavit.

Shortly after the traffic stop, MPD officers were dispatched to Walgreens on North Big Spring Street in reference to a disturbance with weapons. Dispatch told the officers that the callers said the same maroon truck driven by “Daniel” was following them and that the suspect had two firearms with green laser attachments in his possession, according to the arrest affidavit.

Officers then found the truck parked at Dominguez’s house and found Dominguez inside the truck with two guns. Officers noted that one of the guns had a green laser attachment.