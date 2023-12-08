ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa teen was cited following a crash Thursday morning that caused another vehicle to crash into an apartment building.

According to the Odessa Police Department, the crash happened around 9:30 a.m. on December 7 at 6501 Eastridge. Investigators said a 19-year-old man was driving a silver Toyota Camry eastbound on Highway 19 when he veered off the roadway. That action caused the Camry to strike a small SUV which then crashed into a home at Alara Apartments.

Investigators said the teen fell asleep behind the wheel prior to the crash. The driver was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries; however, no one inside the apartment home was hurt.

OPD said the driver was cited for Failure to Maintain a Single Lane, Failure to Display Driver License, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. The name of the driver was not released.