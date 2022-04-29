ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa teen is behind bars after police said he robbed a business at gun point earlier this year. Isaac Burford, 19, has been charged with two counts of Aggravated Robbery. He has also been charged with drug possession.

On Friday morning, the Odessa Police Department and the SWAT team executed an arrest warrant at 1308 N Whitaker. The heavy police presence near Odessa High School sparked some concern from people in the area; however, an OPD spokesperson said there was no threat to anyone in the surrounding community and Burford was taken into custody without incident.

Burford was identified as a suspect in an armed robbery that occurred on February 18. He is accused of robbing a nail salon in the 3100 block of East University.

The teen remained in custody as of Friday afternoon, his bond has been set at $200,000. A mug shot for Burford was not immediately available.