MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- A 19-year-old Midland woman was arrested Sunday after she assaulted two Midland County Sheriff’s Office deputies. Hailey Crosby has been charged with assaulting a public servant.

According to an affidavit, around 2:00 in the morning on March 27, a patrol deputy responded to a call about a group of people who were fighting near E CR 60 and E Loop 250 N. The deputy said as she approached the area, she saw a black truck speed away from the scene.

The deputy said she then saw the driver of the truck, later identified as Crosby, weave in and out of traffic; at one point Crosby lost control of her vehicle and fishtailed. Crosby then regained control of her truck but refused to pull over when the deputy activated her lights.

Crosby then failed to yield to traffic and continued to drive at about 95 miles per hour. The deputy said Crosby eventually pulled into a private drive and turned her truck off “in an attempt to elude”, the affidavit stated.

The deputy then approached Crosby, but she refused to exit her vehicle. The deputy said she smelled alcohol and marijuana coming from Crosby’s truck.

Deputies then tried to remove Crosby from her truck, but she “became belligerent” and refused to cooperate, according to the affidavit. Crosby was said to have become “combative” when she was placed in handcuffs and when deputies tried to put her in the patrol car, she kicked one deputy at least twice. She also kicked another deputy in the stomach and “knocked the breath out of him”, the affidavit stated. Once Crosby was secured in the deputy’s vehicle, she began to hit her head against the window.

Crosby was taken to the emergency room for medical clearance and was then booked into the Midland County Jail. She was later released on a $1,000 bond.