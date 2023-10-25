MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An 18-year-old has been charged with Murder following a shooting in Midland Tuesday evening.

According to the Midland Police Department, around 7:45 p.m. on October 24, officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 4500 block of Erie Drive. At the scene, officers found 36-year-old Dennis O’Laughlin dead of a gunshot wound. A second victim, who has not been publicly identified, was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Investigators said Pullen shot both victims during a domestic disturbance. He’s also been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and remained in the Midland County Detention Center as of Wednesday morning; his bond has not yet been set.

The investigation is ongoing.