ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested last week after police said he seriously injured a motorcyclist in a crash and then left the scene. Victor Mendoza III, 18, has been charged with Accident Involving Serious Bodily Injury, a third-degree felony.

According to an affidavit, on June 7, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to the scene of the crash in the 5000 block of E 52nd Street. The victim told officers he was travelling west on 52nd street when the driver of a Mazda 6 exited an apartment complex right in front of him, causing him to crash. Witnesses told police the driver of the Mazda left the scene without stopping.

The victim, a 67-year-old motorcyclist, was taken to a hospital in Lubbock with serious injuries, including a broken pelvis.

Investigators later found the damaged Mazda parked in the back of the same apartment complex. According to the affidavit, the Mazda had damage to the left front panel as well as deployed airbags.

Police then identified the driver as Mendoza, and Mendoza said he had been drinking with friends just prior to the crash. He admitted he left the scene because he “panicked” because he didn’t have a driver’s license. Investigators who interviewed Mendoza stated he smelled smelled strongly of alcohol.

Mendoza was taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he was later released on a $10,000 bond.