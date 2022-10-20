ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after investigators said two children, ages 12 and 10, made an outcry that they had allegedly been touched inappropriately. Demetrio Lujan, 18, has been charged with Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child.

According to court records, on August 24, investigators with the Odessa Police Department received a report from Child Protective Services that a 12-year-old girl reported that she had been touched by Lujan. A few days later the girl was interviewed at Harmony Home Children’s Advocacy Center where she stated that Lujan had been inappropriate with her on multiple occasions- she said while playing, Lujan had grabbed her breasts and buttocks. The child also stated that Lujan had committed similar crimes with a 10-year-old girl.

The 10-year-old was interviewed in September and during her interview, she said when she was nine, she was visiting Lujan’s home when he grabbed her in the hallway and assaulted her. The child said she felt traumatized, scared, and in pain from the unwanted sexual contact. An affidavit characterized the contact as “forcible rape”.

On October 18, investigators spoke with Lujan and said he admitted to touching both girls on the breasts and buttocks, but claimed the contact was “accidental” and happened while he was playing with the children. When asked about the incident with the then nine-year-old child, Lujan claimed he threw the girl up in the air and when he caught her, he “accidentally moved her underwear and (penetrated) her”.

Lujan was arrested on October 19 on a warrant and remained in custody as of Thursday afternoon; his bond has not yet been set.