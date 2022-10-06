ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa teen was arrested earlier this month after investigators said he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend. Dylan Luna, 18, has been charged with Assault/Family Violence and Evading Arrest.

According to an affidavit, on October 3, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to the 1700 block of W 13th Street to investigate a disturbance. When officers arrived on the scene, they found Luna trying to leave. Investigators said Luna refused to listen to their commands and ran out of the front door to try and escape. Eventually he was detained, and officers were able to continue their investigation.

Luna’s girlfriend told the responding officers that he dragged her into a room and punched her multiple times in the face; investigators said the victim had a bloody lip and multiple bruises all over her body. The victim then admitted to police that this was not the first time she’d been hurt by Luna; she accused him of assaulting her “constantly” but said she’d never called 911 for help.

Luna was arrested and taken to the Ector County Detention Center where he was later released on a combined $4,500 bond.