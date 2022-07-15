Odessa, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department arrested 18 people at Jaguars Night Club on July 10th during a permit inspection. Officers said the business was actively involved in sexually oriented activity and that management there had been notified multiple times in writing of the requirements to obtain and maintain a business license over the preceding two years.

Investigators said Jaguars did not have an active Sexually Oriented Business license, which had expired on April 13.

Previously, Jaguars staff members, and letters provided by Jaguars counsel representing their business advised that Jaguars was voluntarily operating as a “bikini bar” and therefore was not classified as an SOB establishment, however they did not want to surrender their SOB license.





Anonymous tips provided to OPD indicated that Jaguars was doing business contrary to their assertion of operating as a “bikini bar”.

An operation was planned, and undercover officers saw numerous entertainers and non-entertainers engaged in conduct that requires a sexually oriented business license. According to the City Ordinance, all people working in an establishment engaged in SOB-regulated activities are required to obtain a permit regardless of the position they hold.

All 18 arrested were charged with violating Odessa City Ordinance pertaining to sexually oriented businesses. The Class A misdemeanor is punishable by up to 1 year in jail and a $1,000 fine.

The names of those charged have not been released. The club is closed until further notice.