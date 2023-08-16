MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is investigating after a 17-year-old was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon.

According to a news release, around 4:19 p.m. on August 15, officers responded to the 1900 block of E Scharbauer Drive and found Morgan Osborne dead from a single gunshot wound. Investigators said two juveniles ran from the scene with the firearm prior to officers arriving, The two were identified and have been arrested and charged with tampering with evidence.

Osborne has been sent for an autopsy and the investigating in ongoing.