MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is investigating a Wednesday evening shooting that left one person dead.

According to a news release, around 5:00 p.m. on November 30, MPD officers and Midland Fire Department EMS responded to an apartment complex in the 1900 block of N Midland Drive after someone called 911 to report a gunshot victim. A 17-year-old victim, whose name has not yet been released, was taken to Midland Memorial Hospital where he later died.

MPD said no arrests have been made at this time and the investigation is ongoing. We will update this story as more information becomes available.