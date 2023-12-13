ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Investigators with the Ector County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 17-year-old Tuesday in connection with a fentanyl related overdose death earlier this month. Avian Daniel Sanchez has been charged with Murder.

According to Sheriff Mike Griffis, around 6:10 a.m. on December 7, deputies responded to an ambulance run at 41 Broken Bow. At the scene, investigators found 18-year-old Ryan Michael Mojica showing signs of a possible overdose; Monica was taken to Medical Center Hospital for treatment, but lifesaving measures were unsuccessful, and Monica was pronounced dead after arrival.

Griffis said the investigation revealed that Mojica purchased fentanyl laced pills from Sanchez the night before he overdosed, and fentanyl was found in the victim’s system. On December 12, investigators made contact with Avian, who allegedly admitted to selling the pills and he was arrested.

On September 1, Governor Greg Abbott signed House Bill 6 into law to increase criminal penalties for selling and distributing fentanyl. The bill also allows prosecutors to seek a murder charge for any person who manufactures or delivers fentanyl when someone dies as a result; this is the second time since the law was passed that prosecutors in Ector County have charged a suspect with murder in connection with a fentanyl related overdose death.

Avian remained in the Ector County Law Enforcement Center as of Wednesday morning on a $200,000 bond.