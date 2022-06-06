ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- One teen was arrested late last month after police said he, and two friends burglarized a business and stole Star Wars collectibles. Isiah Taboada, 17 has been charged with Burglary.

According to an affidavit, on February 26, a business owner called the Odessa Police Department to report that three unknown people had broken a window and had stolen some property from his property in the 500 block of West 12th Street. The man said the trio were caught on security video burglarizing the building twice in the same day.

During the first burglary, the three did not make off with any property, but did reportedly break a window to gain access to the building. During their return trip, the suspects made off with Star Wars merchandise, the affidavit stated.

According to OPD, the three suspects appeared to be teenagers carrying backpacks. OPD then contacted Ector County ISD police for help to identify the three teens and an ECISD officer was able to identify all three.

The trio were later interviewed and one teen, while present, denied having anything to do with the crime. Taboada later admitted to stealing the Star Wars merchandise while the other unnamed suspect admitted to breaking the window.

On May 26, a warrant was issued for Taboada’s arrest, and he was taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he was later released on a $4,000 bond.