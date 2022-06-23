UPDATE (9:29 p.m.)

The Amarillo Police Department reports that a 16-year-old was arrested in connection with the body that was found with a gunshot wound in north Amarillo.

Police said the teenager has been charged with manslaughter and booked into the Youth Center of the High Plains. The Amarillo Police Homicide Unit is investigating the incident.

Original Story:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department reports that officers are currently investigating a body found in north Amarillo Wednesday afternoon.

According to Amarillo Police, officers were called to the 700 block of S. Jefferson at around 1:32 p.m. Police said they found the body of an underage boy, dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

The police department said officers are currently investigating the scene and are interviewing several witnesses.

This is a developing story, stay with MyHighPlains.com for more information.