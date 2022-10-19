ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Four people were arrested earlier this month after allegedly shooting at an undercover police car that was part of a drug operation. Felix Olivas, 31, has been charged with two counts of Engaging in Criminal Activity, Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute, Theft of a Firearm, and three counts of Possession of a Firearm by a Felon. 17-year-old Javier Ybarra has been charged with three counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and two counts of Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity. 18-year-old Roque Ybarra has been charged with three counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, two counts of Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity, and two counts of Theft of a Firearm.

A 16-year-old, who has not been identified by police, was also arrested in connection with the shooting. It is unclear what charges that teen is facing.

From left: Felix Olivas, Roque Ybarra, Javier Ybarra

According to an affidavit, on October 5, officers with the Odessa Police Department were conducting an undercover surveillance operation in the 1700 block of W 18th Street after undercover officers planned to meet Olivas to buy narcotics. The officers were sitting in a white, unmarked vehicle, when a white Toyota Camry drove by multiple times. Officers stated that at one point, they had trouble turning off the headlights when the Toyota drove by; on the next pass, an occupant in that vehicle fired four shots into the undercover vehicle.

Officers stated that the Camry had a fictious tag and could not identify the vehicle’s owner using a license plate number; however, they did recognize one person in the car as a known associate of Olivas.

The following day, officers set up a controlled buy to purchase fentanyl laced pills known as M-30s from someone connected to Olivas. The undercover officers agreed to meet at a park- there, officers found Javier Ybarra, Roque Ybarra, and the unidentified 16-year-old occupying the same white Camry involved in the shooting.

Once the trio was detained, both Javier and Roque told officers that on the night of the shooting Olivas called them and said that a white vehicle was parked outside his home. Olivas reportedly told the pair that the people inside the vehicle planned to rob him; he then asked the trio of teens to shoot the people inside the vehicle.

Later on October 6, officers found Olivas driving near the intersection of 16th Street and San Fernando and conducted a traffic stop. Officers stated they smelled marijuana inside the vehicle, which lead to a search that revealed multiple packages of marijuana, each under two ounces, as well as more than 11 grams of fentanyl pills. A search warrant was then executed on Olivas’ home where officers found several firearms, one that was reported stolen out of Midland County. Olivas reportedly admitted to investigators that he was a convicted felon on parole and was not allowed to possess a gun.

Olivas was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement where his bond was set at a combined $296,000. He was later released into federal custody on a parole violation charge.

Both Javier and Roque remained behind bars in Ector County as of Wednesday. Javier’s bond has been set at a $200,000; bond for Roque has been set at a combined $309,500.