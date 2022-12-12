ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A teenage boy has died after a solo-vehicle crash in Ector County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, on Friday, December 9th at 7:00 A.M., a 15-year-old male, whose name will not be released, was driving on E. Cottonwood Road, about 0.9 miles east of Gardendale. The minor was driving a 2003 Dodge Ram.

Preliminary information from the investigation revealed that the Dodge Ram was traveling east on Cottonwood Road in a construction zone when it veered off of the roadway. The Dodge Ram continued into a field and rolled over.

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt.