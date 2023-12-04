ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – 15 future Odessa College nursing graduates will be signing agreements with the Medical Center Hospital District at a signing ceremony on Tuesday, December 5th at Odessa College in the Zant Room of the Saulsbury Campus.

At the ceremony, the future graduates will sign an agreement committing to begin or continue their nursing careers at Medical Center Hospital. The students will be graduating on Friday, December 7th.

Students signing with or who have received official offers from MCH include Allison Blamey, Yeethir Cherid, Treya Rodriquez, Jazmine Ornelas, Yaritza Maldanado, Baylon (Rubi) Morales, Jesse Ortiz, Danice Anoos, Dannyse Carmona, Crystal Garcia, Nikita Lugo, Diana Cortinas Caro, Priscilla Lopez, Brittany Lucero, Gisela Ramirez, Holden Smith, Abigail Sanchez, and Danielle Leesher.

“Medical Center Hospital’s support of our program makes it possible to have this type of transition for our graduating students, which in turn helps us to supply and fill some MCH’s workforce needs,” said OC’s Director of the Associate Degree Nursing Program Yesenia Walsh.

Featured speakers are to include OC President Gregory D. Williams, MCHD President and CEO Russell Tippin, and MCH Chief Nursing Officer Kimberly Leftwich.