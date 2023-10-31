MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland Crime Stoppers and Midland Police Department are looking for information regarding a theft from Academy that occurred last week.

According to a post by Midland Crime Stoppers, on Tuesday, October 24th, an unknown suspect in a red cap distracted the cashier while two other suspects left the store with about $1,400 worth of stolen merchandise.

Crime Stoppers says the suspects were seen leaving the parking lot in a possible maroon colored four door vehicle.

If you recognize these individuals, or have any information regarding this case, please contact Midland Crime Stoppers at 694-TIPS or through the P3 TIPS mobile app and reference MPD case number 231025300. Tips made to Crime Stoppers that lead to an arrest or case closed may be eligible for a cash reward. No caller ID is used and tippers remain anonymous.