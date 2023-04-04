ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Ector County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left one person injured earlier this week.

According to Sheriff Mike Griffis, around 3:00 p.m. on April 3, deputies were called to the area of FM 3503 and JBS Parkway in reference to a gunshot wound. At the scene, investigators found shell casings but no other evidence that a shooting had occurred, and investigators are not sure if the shell casings recovered were connected to the shooting.

Additional deputies were called to Medical Center Hospital after a 14-year-old arrived by private vehicle to be treated for a gunshot wound. Griffis said “very limited dialogue” was exchanged with the victim before he was taken for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing, and we will update as more information becomes available.