MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A 14-year-old girl involved in a pedestrian crash on January 1 has died, according to a Midland Police Department news release.

The crash happened around 6:29 p.m. on Sunday in the 5500 block of Magellan Street. Investigators said the girl was crossing the intersection of Magellan Street and Mockingbird Lane on an electric skateboard when she was struck by a vehicle heading west on Mockingbird Lane.

The driver remained at the scene and the child was taken to Midland Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries. She was later taken to a hospital in Lubbock where she died on January 2 from injuries sustained in the crash.

MPD said, following its investigation, no citations or arrests will be made.