ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Family of 14-year-old, Alfredo Zavala, known to his loved ones as ‘Juju’, said he was taken to the ICU in Lubbock the day after Thanksgiving after an infection spread to his brain, causing him to have a seizure. The family said he has been in a coma ever since, and they’re praying for a miracle.

Alfredo’s sister, Diana, said, “Friday morning, they found him unresponsive.”

She said he has been in a coma for two weeks now and the family has no signs of hope.

Juanita, ‘Juju’s’ mother, said, “We still don’t know so far, and he’s still very sick, it’s still really bad, we haven’t been given any hope. But he’s fighting. He’s fighting with all the strength he has left.”

They said the whole family got sick a few days before Thanksgiving, including ‘Juju’. But when everyone got healthy, Diana said he was no longer himself, and now he may never be again.

“All they’ve been giving us is, that’s how he’s going to be for the rest of his life if we ever decide to unplug him or take him home like that,” cried Diana.

‘Juju’s’ mom said an infection had somehow moved to his brain. She said five year’s ago, he was involved in a car accident that left serious brain damage. And from what doctors have told her so far, she said, when the infection moved to his brain, it caused him to pass out and have a seizure.

The family said they then took him to the hospital where they learned the infection was spreading throughout his entire body. He was then taken into surgery immediately to try and remove the infection from his brain.

Juanita added, “They did more tests the next day to see if the infection was cleaned out, but it wasn’t. It was still there and it was actually inflamed.”

The family is holding onto any hope that ‘Juju’ will wake from the coma and that they will find the answers they’re looking for.

“God has the final word in all of this. We have placed Alfredo in his hands and we know God is protecting all of us during this time,” said an emotional Juanita.

They said they know ‘Juju’ is strong and can fight this, and they’ll do whatever it takes to have him back.

Holding back tears, Diana added, “We just leave it in God’s hands and we just hope to get him to wake up and to be home with us, even if it means it’s not ‘Juju’. We just want him back with us.”

The family has had to travel back and forth to Lubbock and need help with travel and hospital expenses. If you’d like to help by donating money, follow this link to the GoFundMe page.