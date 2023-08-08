ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPE)- A 13-year-old and two 16-year-olds were arrested Monday after investigators said they were caught burglarizing an Odessa apartment complex. The names of the teens will not be released because of their ages.

According to OPD, on August 7, officers received three complaints of burglaries at Acacia Park Apartments in the 4800 block of Oakwood. During the investigation, detectives found security video of three males allegedly committing the crimes and circulated the images among the Department. OPD said Patrol Captain Darryl Smith recognized the teens and officers responded to a neighboring complex where the teens were found wearing the same clothing as seen in the video.

The teens have been charged with Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity, Burglary of a Vehicle, and Attempted Burglary. They have been detained at the Ector County Youth Center.