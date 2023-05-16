GOLDSMITH, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- As part of Walkin’ Pets’ commitment to supporting special needs rescue animals worldwide, they donated 170 Walkin’ Wheels dog wheelchairs to animal rescues and sanctuaries in need last month. Thirteen of the wheelchairs were gifted to an animal rescue in Texas that cares for dozens of special needs animals, known as Rescuers Without Borders.

RWB provides funding to feed, transport, board, and vet dogs to bring them from Corum, Turkey to the States and place them into loving homes. Of the dogs who RWB rescues, many are paralyzed and in need of assistance from mobility devices. Walkin’ Pets wanted to support their selfless mission and get as many of their special needs dogs back on their feet as possible.

Crystal with RWB said, “We cannot thank Walkin’ Pets enough for the generous donations! We have so many special needs dogs here and they truly deserve to live the best life, and your donation is helping them do just that! Each paralyzed dog has their very own set of wheels now! Prior to their AMAZING donation, we shared wheelchairs amongst them all. This donation has tremendously helped each pup live the best life possible. Our goal is to purchase a farm to continue to help dogs like ours. One day we will get there, and it will be full of dogs using Walkin’ Wheels to enjoy life!”

The dogs at the sanctuary are now able to keep up with the rest of the pack – including running, playing, going on walks, playing fetch, and doing all the dog activities they once were unable to do. Seeing these special dogs get a second chance at life with their newfound freedom motivates the company daily to lend a helping hand to those in need, according to a release from Walkin’ Pets.

Crystal added, “While it is sad that our rescue is desperately needed, due to humans mistreating animals; we are so happy to be a sanctuary for dogs like these. We strive to make their lives full of love, happiness, and acceptance for who they are, just the way they are.”

Rescuers Without Borders relies solely on donations to be able to comfortably provide the necessary care that specially abled pets need to thrive. To learn more or to support their ongoing efforts, please visit the website.