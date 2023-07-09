ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The 1:11 Project hosted their first annual “Washing Out Fentanyl” Carwash Saturday morning, in front of Redzone, La playa and Club Tequila.

The carwash rose around $1,000 toward their poster project, Narcan, materials to educate the public, and help send kids to rehabilitation centers.

“We, as mothers who have lost children to this awful drug, We are overwhelmed with gratitude for the support we have been given,” said Michelle Watson, Founder of the 1:11 Project, to the City of Odessa.

In a post to Facebook Sunday morning, the organization said they were able to help get a young boy into rehab, print many more posters, as well as continue to bring awareness to fentanyl and general drug awareness in West Texas.

“It’s going to take a village to help educate young adults on the dangers of Fentanyl, and the 1:11 Project is a group of individuals who want to make a positive impact in the fight against Fentanyl,” said Watson.