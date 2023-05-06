ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Saturday’s hot weather didn’t stop West Texans from making their voices heard when it comes to the dangers of fentanyl.

The 1:11 Project, a fentanyl awareness group, held an afternoon rally at the Ector County Courthouse and called on local leaders to step up efforts when it comes to combatting the deadly drug.

For many members of the 1:11 Project, the fight is personal because fentanyl has stolen their precious children from them.

“We’re not going to back down, we’re not going to be quiet about it because our children are gone. If we can save some else’s (kids), that’s what we’re going to do. And talking about it is how you bring light to it,” said 1:11 Project founder Michelle Watson.

Members of the 1:11 Project who have lost love ones to fentanyl are also visiting Texas schools to talk directly to kids about the drug and what it can cost them. But they say they haven’t had the opportunity to do that in Midland and Odessa yet, and they hope that changes soon.