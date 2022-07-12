HOBBS, New Mexico (KMID/KPEJ)- An 11-year-old boy killed earlier this week was stabbed by his mom, according to investigators. Now the Lea County Sheriff’s Office has obtained an arrest warrant for 49-year-old Mary Johnson; the charge is First Degree Murder.

Deputies responded to the home in the 3900 block of N Dal Paso on July 10 after Bruce Johnson Sr. called 911 to report that his son, also named Bruce, and wife had been stabbed.

The father told investigators he was sleeping when he heard his son scream. The boy was found in his bed and had been stabbed multiple times. Bruce Sr. then found Mary unconscious in the living room with stab wounds to her chest.

Bruce Jr. was taken to a nearby hospital where he told investigators his mom had attacked him. He died several hours later.

Mary was taken to a hospital in Lubbock where doctors determined her stab wounds were self-inflicted.

The investigation revealed that Bruce Sr. had recently moved to Hobbs with his son from Oklahoma. The two reportedly left Mary behind amid allegations that she was abusing her child. The father said his intent was to file for a divorce due to the abuse.

He told investigators Mary had not seen their son in approximately 40 days and had been begging to see him. Mary then came to live with them in their Hobbs home to spend time with them before the divorce was filed.

The Sheriff’s Office said there have been no reports of abuse or neglect since the family moved to New Mexico; however, at least two reported incidents occurred while living in Oklahoma.

The investigation is ongoing. A mugshot for Mary was not immediately available.