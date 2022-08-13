ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An 11-year-old girl was killed early Saturday morning in a fire, according to Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis. The child has not been identified by law enforcement.

ECSO deputies, along with units from Odessa Fire Rescue and West Odessa Volunteer Fire Department responded to a mobile home fire around 3:17 a.m. on August 13 in the 1500 block of Bridle Path. First responders met with a woman and another child who had escaped but were told the 11-year-old was still inside. Attempts to rescue the little girl were not successful, she died at the scene.

State fire investigators are now working to find the cause of the fire.

“We ask for prayers for this devastated family,” Sheriff Griffis said.