LEA COUNTY, New Mexico (KMID/KPEJ)- The Lea County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a young boy was killed and a woman was seriously injured Sunday.

Around 12:53 a.m. on July 10, deputies responded to a home in the 3900 block of N Dal Paso Street where they found Bruce Johnson Jr., 11, and Mary Johnson, 49. Both victims had been stabbed multiple times. Bruce later died at a local hospital and Mary was airlifted to Lubbock where she remained in critical condition as of Monday afternoon.

LCSO said deputies interviewed potential witnesses, but no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 575-396-3611.