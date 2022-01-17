HOWARD COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar) – According to Texas DPS, the accident involving two vehicles took place at around 11:24 am on January 12th on interstate 20, 11 miles east of Big Spring.

Police say that the driver of a 2017 Ford F-250 pickup truck failed to control his speed and ran into the back of a 2019 Freightliner truck tractor-trailer.

The driver of the 2017 Ford F-250 pickup truck was 63-year-old Teddy Mack Hillis from Noble, Oklahoma. Hillis was killed on impact and pronounced dead at the scene. Scott Jerome Neal, the 62-year-old from Statesville North Carolina, was driving the 2019 Freightliner truck tractor-trailer and he was not injured.