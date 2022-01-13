MARTIN COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar) – According to Texas DPS, on January 12th three vehicles were involved in a deadly crash that took place on Highway 349, 39 miles north of Stanton, TX at around 2:25 am.

Texas DPS reported that a 2016 Ford F-150 pickup was traveling north when on state highway 349 when it went into the opposite lane hitting a 2021 Freightliner truck tractor-trailer. The collision caused a 2020 Chrysler to run into the 2016 Ford F-150.

The driver of the 2016 Ford F-150 pickup, 39-year-old Ian Smith of Lubbock, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the 2021 Freightliner truck tractor-trailer is in stable condition and being cared for at Midland Memorial and the 2020 Chrysler driver is in critical condition being cared for at Midland Memorial.