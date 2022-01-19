ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar) – Texas DPS reported that on January 18th, one person was killed in a 2 vehicle crash. The accident took place on I-20, 15 miles east of Monahans at around 2:45 am.

28-year old Arnoldo Esquivel De La Rosa of Denton was driving west in the westbound lane when 36-year-old Raul Villanueva of Monahans was traveling east in the westbound lane, Villanueva drove the wrong direction and struck De La Rosa’s vehicle. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts.

De La Rosa was killed on impact and Villanueva was transported to Medical Center Hospital in Odessa in critical condition.