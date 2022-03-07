MARTIN COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar) – According to Texas DPS, a fatal crash took place on March 2nd at around 5:42 pm on State Highway 176 and County Road 2751.

In the official release, Texas DPS reports that 28-year-old Randie Leigh Canterbury of Lenorah, Texas was stopped at the intersection of State Highway 176 facing north in a Chevrolet Tahoe.

48-year-old Ismael Valenzuela Valles was heading westbound on SH 176 in a Peterbilt tractor-trailer when Canterbury failed to yield the right of way at the intersection and the 2 vehicles collided.

Texas DPS states that Canterbury was transported to University Medical Center, Lubbock where she was pronounced dead and her passenger was transported to Covenant Children’s Hospital in serious condition.

Neither Valles nor his passenger was injured in the crash.