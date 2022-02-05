BLACKSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — One person is dead and four others are in the hospital after a late-night shooting at a Virginia hookah bar on Friday.

Police responded to reports of shots fired near the Virginia Tech campus in downtown Blacksburg at Melody Hookah Lounge at 11:53 p.m. Friday night.

Virginia Tech President, Tim Sands, released a statement early Saturday morning saying that one of the five people injured in the shooting was a student at the school.

Police in Blacksburg have not released the identity of anyone involved in the shooting, and said a homicide investigation is underway. Multiple law enforcement agencies are assisting in the area.

Police stand by as officers conduct an investigation after a shooting at a business on Main Street in Blacksburg, Va. Saturday, Feb. 5 2022. Authorities in Virginia are investigating a shooting that occurred just before midnight Friday in downtown Blacksburg. Blacksburg Police responded to reports of shots fired at Melody Hookah Lounge on Main Street, according to a police statement. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP)

Senator Mark Warner responded to news of the shooting on Saturday, saying he was “incredibly saddened to see another act of gun violence” in the state.

“My heart is with the people of Blacksburg and the entire Virginia Tech community,” he wrote on Twitter.

Police in Blacksburg are asking for anyone with information on Friday’s shooting to contact the department at 540-443-1400.