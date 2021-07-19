1 dead, 4 injured in deadly Ector County Crash

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- Nicholas Terrazas, 19, of Midland, died Sunday in a deadly two vehicle crash in Ector County. 

Around 10:00 p.m. July 18, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to the crash on State Highway 302. 

According to DPS, the driver of a 2005 Peterbuilt Semi-truck was heading west on SH 302 while the driver of a 2017 Dodge Charger was following a short distance behind. The driver of the semi-truck slowed down to turn into a parking lot. Investigators at the scene say the driver of the Charger failed to control his speed and rear-ended the semi-truck. 

The driver of the Charger, along with two other passengers were taken to a hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the semi-truck was also taken to the hospital with injuries. 

According to DPS, Terrazas was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

