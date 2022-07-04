ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- One woman is dead after a weekend crash that left two others injured. 23-Alyssa McDowell was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Odessa Police Department.

Around 7:25 a.m. on July 3, officers and paramedics responded to a two-vehicle crash in the 6100 block of N Grandview. Investigators said McDowell was driving a 2016 Honda Accord northbound on Grandview when she crossed into an oncoming lane and hit a 2007 GMC Sierra. The driver of the Sierra as well as McDowell’s passenger were taken to Medical Center Hospital with unknown injuries.