MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- One person has died following a motorcycle crash in Midland.

According to the Midland Police Department, around 7:15 p.m. on April 3, officers responded to the intersection of Midland Drive and Bluebird Lane to investigate a crash. Investigators said a Jeep Wrangler was traveling westbound on Bluebird Lane when it entered the intersection and was struck by a Honda motorcycle.

The motorcycle driver, 23-year-old John Soloman Lee was taken to the hospital where he later died. His passenger, identified as Annalise Lee, was also taken to the hospital and has been listed in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing.