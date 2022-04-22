Skip to content
Yourbasin
Midland
66°
Midland
66°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Seen On TV
Basin Business Report
Business
Education Report
Powering the Permian
State News
BorderReport
National
Political
Investigations
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Press Releases
Entertainment
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Automotive News
Top Stories
WATCH: Tornado rips storm cellar door off
Video
Big boy: Texas home to world’s tallest dog
Top-rated Mother’s Day gifts on Amazon
China installing former security chief as Hong Kong …
Weather
Severe Weather
Forecast
SkyTracker Camera Network
Map Center
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Viewer Submitted Photos
Closings & Delays
Sports
Local Sports
UTPB Sports
Silver Star Nation
Masters Report
NFL Draft
Red Raider Nation
Indy 500
China 2022
Big Race – Daytona
The Big Game
Top Stories
Asian Games in China postponed because of spread …
Top Stories
China’s 6-10 Han among international WNBA players …
LEADING OFF: Brewers starting to bash, Scherzer’s …
AVP beach volleyball returns, with more events and …
Makar scores in OT, Avs win 2-1 over Predators in …
About Us
TV Schedule
Download the App
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Submit News Tips
Advertise with us
YourBasin Digital Solutions
Regional News Partners
About BestReviews
EEO Public File
Contests
Mom & Me Photo Contest
The Permian Basin’s Remarkable Women for 2022
Teacher Surprise
Community
Big 2 Birthday Shoutout!
Studio B
Local Events
Sponsored Content: Buy Local
Texas Lottery
Horoscopes
Newsletters
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for us
Noticias Permian Basin
Search
Please enter a search term.
Mother's Day
Top-rated Mother’s Day gifts on Amazon
Top Mother's Day Headlines
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Daily News
Sign Up
Don't Miss
Trio arrested in Walmart theft
ECISD Police response to video of fight between middle …
Crimes against kids: Man arrested in undercover sting
Online neighborhood watch groups keeping communities …
Playoff Panthers: Permian moving past recent slide …
Close
You have been added to Breaking News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Breaking News
Sign Up