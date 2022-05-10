MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland Independent School District is hosting its first graduation ceremony today at 4:30 pm for the Latino Family Literacy Project. In a recent news release, the school district points out that Midland ISD’s Bilingual Department is a huge reason for the program’s existence, it brought the program in as a way to encourage Spanish-speaking parents to read with their children at home.

The Latino Family Literacy Project graduation will recognize parents who have completed the 10-week program. The program helps parents read and write in Spanish and English and each skill is used to create a scrapbook to share with their children.

The program is currently at 3 MISD elementary school campuses. The news release states that Superintendent Angélica Ramsey will acknowledge graduates and bilingual leaders at today’s graduation at Long Elementary School at 4:30 pm.