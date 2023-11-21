DALLAS (NEXSTAR) – As we prepare to welcome 2024, you can expect to see the most spectacular fireworks and drone show in the Central time zone as part of your New Year’s Eve celebration!

Nexstar, this station’s parent company, will once again team with KXAS, the NBC affiliate in Dallas, to broadcast a New Year’s Eve special, “Lone Star NYE 2024.” The New Year’s Eve program will air December 31 from 11:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. CT. The program will be hosted by KARK anchor D.J. Williams and KXAS anchor Katy Blakey.

“Lone Star NYE 2024” will broadcast across the state of Texas, as well as affiliates in Oklahoma, Louisiana, Arkansas, Kansas, and Missouri.

The main event of the broadcast will be the remarkable, nonstop, 10-minute fireworks show that will illuminate the Dallas city skyline. The show includes breath-taking panoramic fireworks with more than 4,000 pyrotechnic special effects fired from 560 feet above ground atop Reunion Tower.

The tower itself, meanwhile, is covered with 259 LED lights that will display thousands of unique designs and patterns during the show.

As it did last year, Lone Star NYE will include a drone show along with the fireworks. More than 200 drones are expected to fly some 600 feet in the air and form unique shapes and patterns.

The Lone Star NYE broadcast will also include musical performances by one of the top musical acts from the last few decades: a true Texas favorite! Check back soon for an official announcement!