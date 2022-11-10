Midland, TEXAS (Nexstar) – Another holiday to be patriotic is around the corner and locals want to make sure its celebrated respectfully.

Friday is Veterans Day and many West Texans already have their American flags flying high but neighbors say one Midland home has theirs out front, but its torn.

Stephen Ciszewski says when he saw the flag torn it hit close to home.

“I’m not a Texas native but I felt on that somewhat disrespectful and being from a military family my sister air force and my father and uncle were army I just seem something should be done about it the homeowner should taken ’em down or replaced,” Ciszewski says.

He immediately posted it on Nextdoor to bring awareness and hopefully have the flag changed out.

“You know being a Veterans Day tomorrow and it’s all about patriotism you know things may not be just going fairly smooth right now, but overall, we have a lot of luxuries, a lot of those that they can’t afford”

I did reach out to the homeowners and no one was available for comment however Boy Scouts of America Executive and CEO Nathan Kramer says torn flags actually happen often but there is a way they can be appropriately disposed of.

“We get literally thousands of flags a year folks come by fortunately we’re in a very patriotic community so lots of folks fly their flags and with the high winds out here in West Texas those flags don’t last forever so they get torn and tattered and folks do bring them to us for a proper flag retirement,” Kramer says.

He says proper disposal of the American flag in a respectful way is mandatory as an American.

“The United States flag code kind of dictates proper procedures for flying storing the flag and then ultimately retiring that flag and when it does become torn and tattered beyond a state where it can be displayed then it’s time for retirement,” Kramer says.

If you have a torn or tattered American flag you have a couple options you can bury them or take it to the boys scouts of America Troup in Midland for members to properly retire it.