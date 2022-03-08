MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – Susan McHughes has worked for decades helping thousands of kids across the Basin.

She founded the nonprofit Oil Patch Kids in 1994 after years of working for the Department of Family and Protective Services.

“Seeing the need out there really spoke to me, seeing what children and kids go through. They just need someone out there to support them and be their advocate,” said McHughes.

Since the organization was founded, Susan along with her team has raised more than $1.6 million for abused, neglected, and at-risk children.

“I don’t think about it a lot, I just do it. But if I stop and think about it I’m like ‘Wow I’m really able to impact so many kids.’”

The Oil Patch Kids raises most of its money through an annual golf tournament. In nearly three decades, the Oil Patch Kids Invitational Golf Tournament has become the second largest golf tournament in Midland with more than 400 participants.

“The first year we had the tournament we thought ‘This could be fun, if we could raise a little money that would be great.’ But we ended up raising $12,500 and we thought, ‘Okay we can really do something with this.’”

The money raised goes to helping local kids in foster care and to nearly 40 different nonprofits that also dedicate their resources to helping children in-need.

“All of the organizations provide unique ways to help children in the Permian Basin. It may not be huge amounts that we give them, they do their own fundraisers, but this is just that extra little boost to help with their events and the services they’re providing.”

After years of leading Oil Patch Kids, Susan is now treasurer of the organization while working at Endeavor Energy Resources as a training and development manager.

“It’s part of my mission here to continue helping others become a better version of themselves.”

McHughes says a big part of her focus is training others to become leaders.

“It’s a great opportunity to know that you get a chance to influence someone’s life so they can make it a little bit better for themselves and for others.”

For more on Oil Patch Kids and how to get involved click here.